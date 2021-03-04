“David Gaudu is the complement and the continuation”, explains Marc Madiot, the boss of the Groupama-FDJ cycling team. The complement of Thibaut Pinot who, since the Tour de France, has not got rid of a stubborn back pain, but also the result because, at 24 years old, “Finistérien pure juice”, as Madiot describes it, is on the rise. Normal, you will say, for a small size (1.73 m, 53 kg) which never expresses itself as well as when the road takes height, and him with it.

Big potential

The potential of the Breton is however no secret. “This is the late Pierre Le Bars, journalist at Telegram , who had spoken well to me about it. My brother Yvon followed him and we quickly saw his potential ”, explains the boss of Groupama-FDJ. In the service of Thibaut Pinot since his beginnings with the pros, he quickly became the lieutenant of the Franc-Comtois. But until then, the pocket climber had not been able to express his talent as much as he wished. Until last year! Two stage victories during the Tour of Spain 2020 transformed the Finistérien, who found in these successes the mental strength which he sometimes lacked in strategic moments.

A great success at the Faun Ardèche Classic

At the start of the season, the form displayed on the Iberian roads in autumn was confirmed with great success at the Faun Ardèche Classic – his fifth victory since his stint with the pros in 2017 – which itself endorsed some great services on the Tour des Alpes-Maritimes and the Var. “I learned not to be afraid of defeat anymore. “ In Ardèche, this is how in the sprint he settled another aspiring rider, Clément Champoussin (AG2R Citroën).

But it was in June 2016 that his story began, when he joined the FDJ hope team. From August, he took part with the French hopefuls team in the Tour de l’Ain, where he took a very good fifth place. This performance allows him to sign his first professional contract. The best is yet to come. A week after the Tour de l’Ain, he is at the start of his main objective of the season, the Tour de l’Avenir, considered as a mini-Tour de France for riders under 23 years old. Seen as one of the favorites of the event, he won the sixth stage at the top of Tignes. Then the next day, he finished second in the stage at Valmeinier. He seizes the yellow leader’s jersey and keeps it until the end of the test. First beautiful page of its prize list.

Caliph instead of the Caliph

Since then, line after line, David Gaudu has been writing his story. In 2018, he was selected for his first Tour de France. He took ninth place in the tenth stage between Annecy and Le Grand-Bornand and finished 34 e in the general classification. The following year, thanks to a well-made Tour de Romandie, he was again selected for the Tour with the role of being the last mountain launch pad for its leader Thibaut Pinot. He fulfills his task perfectly and propels Pinot to the top of Tourmalet. The abandonment of the Franc-Comtois a few days later made the Breton the caliph instead of the caliph. He finished in thirteenth place overall, but also second best youngster behind Egan Bernal, the winner. Just that!

“Tick boxes”

After having found the light in the fall of 2020 in Spain, it is towards other castles that in 2021 his gaze is now turning. In particular towards this Paris-Nice which begins on Sunday: “This is the real goal”, said the Breton. Many see him as one of the favorites for running in the sun. Marc Madiot, Mayennais who sometimes knows how to be careful in the verb, is not so categorical: “We don’t have the team to win. Above all, we will be able to test ourselves. In the curbs, on lap times and in the last steeper days. We’re here to tick boxes and David in particular. I prepare it for tomorrow, but also the day after tomorrow. “

Stubborn nasty

Tomorrow that will be made of Ardennes classics, a Dauphiné and of course the Tour de France, where, in the absence of Thibaut Pinot expected on the Giro, he should be the leader. In the meantime, on the roads that lead straight to Nice, not sure that the boy, who is said to have a strong character, is listening on the earpiece to all the advice of his boss: “It is true that he is stubborn”, recognizes Madiot. “He’s so nasty, so snarling”, adds the sports director Sébastien Joly, that a surprise before the hour is possible.