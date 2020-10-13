Cycling While driving around Italy, a new coronavirus infection, the top driver had to miss the race

Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk, who fought for the top spot, gave a positive corona test result, and the rival team announced a withdrawal.

Dutch cyclist Steven Kruijswijk gave a positive coronavirus test and has to withdraw from road cycling in Italy. Kruijswijk’s stable Jumbo-Wisma spoke about it on its website on Tuesday morning.

According to the team, Kruijswijk has no symptoms and was very motivated to fight for the victory of the race. He drove to 24th on Sunday’s stage and was 11th in the race after nine stages. There was a break in the race on Monday, but he wouldn’t start on Tuesday’s stage anymore.

“I can’t believe I got it (infected). It is a great disappointment to get this news and a shame to leave the competition this way, ”Kruijswijk said.

Kruijswijk underlined that the stable had done everything possible to avoid the coronavirus, and the news came unexpectedly. According to the team, all its other competitors and staff have been tested twice and the results have been negative. As a result, the team can continue to compete, but will have to do without its number one pedal.

Already on Saturday a British pedaler Simon Yates had to withdraw due to coronavirus infection. He developed a mild fever on Friday and the test result was not desirable.

Yates ‘stable Mitchelton-Scott continued the race after other members’ negative test results, but said in a press release on Tuesday morning that he was withdrawing from the race.

Tests conducted on Sunday evening had revealed more cases of infection, according to the team. The stable is now focusing on protecting the health of its members and complying with quarantine regulations.

Finns are involved in the competition Jaakko Hänninen, who was ranked 50th after nine stages. On Tuesday, a 177-kilometer leg will be run. The competition ends in Milan on October 25th.