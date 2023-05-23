The bicycle became a essential element to transport around the world, where millions of people use it due to the easy access to this medium and its easy use to move through the streets, highways, sidewalks, towns and cities.

Between 1818 and 1820, the first bicycle, dubbed the velocipede, became the fashion item among the wealthier classes in North America and Europe.

Despite the boom that it had in its beginnings, over time its widespread use dropped significantly, and it was even prohibited in some cities, due to the high number of accidents that pedestrians had with velocipedes.

To reduce this type of accident, they began to make modifications to the velocipede, adding one or two more wheels, The first tricycles and quadricycles are launched on the market.

The aim of this revolutionary invention was replace the horses that moved the carriagesbecause the maintenance of these was very expensive, according to the web portal ‘Verne’.

That is why 200 years ago 1817 was officially established as the year in which the bicycle was invented. The person left as the official inventor was the Baron Karon Von Drais in Germanyaccording to the bicycle portal ‘Bikesters.es’.

Since the 1960s, people have resorted more constantly to the purchase and use of bicycles, especially among the youngest, also thanks to the fact that they were used to promote related sports such as bicicross.

In fact, World Bicycle Day is celebrated on May 24, commemorating its invention more than two centuries ago and the importance it has had in the mobility of millions of human beings worldwide.

Today it has also become an item and means of transportation of vital importance in the fight against climate change and its impact on air quality and other factors.

Why does Colombia prepare the best cyclists on the Continent?

