Posts on social media showed the pros on moving walkways and next to a children’s play area. The racers spun a few meters through the store before heading outside.

The French supermarket chain said in a press release that this was the first start of a stage at such a location “in the history of cycling”. The company says it has been the main sponsor of the Tour of Spain for twelve years. Several World Tour teams have major supermarket giants as sponsors.

A spokeswoman for the German racing team Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe posted a video on the X platform, which showed the then overall leader Primoz Roglic in the red jersey in the supermarket. On the mountainous sixth stage, the riders had to cover 185.5 kilometers from Jerez de la Frontera to Yunquera.

