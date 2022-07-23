Cycling | Vingegaard secured the overall victory in the Tour – van Aert was the fastest in qualifying

Saturday’s stage was won by Wout van Aert.

Jumbo Visman Wout van Aert grabbed his third stage victory in the Tour de France on Saturday, when the Belgian pedaled to first place in the 41-kilometer individual time trial.

Van Aert drove furiously at an average speed of more than 50 kilometers per hour with a time of 47.59, which guaranteed the winner of the points race a share of the top spot with a 19-second difference to his second-placed teammate to Jonas Vingegaard.

Vingegaard, who won stages 11 and 18, basically secured the first joint race victory of his career with the time trial.

Sunday’s final stage ends on the legendary Champs-Elysees. About 116 kilometers are pedaled on flat terrain, where there are no differences and the initial distance is usually just demonstration cycling.

The other award places are also decided, as the two-time reigning champion, Slovenia Tadej Pogačar is second with 3.34 for yellow and the third place is taken by Britain Geraint Thomaswhich is 8.13 ahead of the leader.