Cycling | Vingegaard in an overwhelming lead: “I have a lead of more than seven minutes now, so I’m really happy”

Vingegaard has an almost unattainable lead in the Tour de France, which ends on Sunday.

Jumbo Visman Jonas Vingegaard delivered the second consecutive knockout blow in the Tour of France To Tadej Pogačarwhen the Danish star defeated his Slovenian rival by almost six minutes on the 17th stage of the race.

Vingegaard already beat Pogačari in Tuesday’s time trial by more than fifteen minutes, but now the gap between the two has already grown to 7.35 minutes.

Vingegaard is very close to his second consecutive Tour victory, as there is only one mountain stage left in the program, which ends on Sunday. According to the AFP news agency, Vingegaard himself believes that victory is close.

“I believe so. I have a lead of over seven minutes now, so I’m really happy,” said Vingegaard.

“But we are not in Paris yet. Tadej will never give up.”

The stage that ended in Courchevel was considered to be the most demanding of the tour in advance. The AG2R team pedaled to the stage win Felix GallVingegaard, who reached fourth, was barely two minutes behind the Austrian.

Tour Pogačar, who celebrated victory in 2020 and 2021, only arrived at the finish line in 22nd place. The Slovenian fell at the beginning of the 17th stage after hitting the rear tire of a cyclist who had suddenly changed lanes.

“I do not know what happened. I was just at the very beginning of the climb. I am extremely disappointed,” Pogačar said.

“This was one of the worst days of my life on the bike,” said Pogačar, according to the Reuters news agency.

The circumnavigation continues on Thursday with a stage of approximately 185 kilometers. According to Reuters, Pogačar says he will continue the competition if he recovers from Wednesday’s stage. He wants to help his team until the end of the race.