Cycling | Veteran cyclists had an accident on a summer trip – “We were all scared and shocked”

Cycling|Team Rynkeby’s veteran cyclists had an accident in Jokioiin.

18.7. 19:32

Group Cyclists belonging to the Team Rynkeby cycling team had a dangerous accident with a van on Wednesday in Kanta-Häme’s Jokioin.

While driving along Forssantie, the van had started to pass a group of nine cyclists advancing on the roadway, when it suddenly turned in front of the group.

The first three cyclists in the group hit the side of the car and the next two fell on top of them.

Among to have heard Elina Hautamäki according to the group members were veteran cyclists of Rynkeby’s Turku team, who had gone on an agreed-upon summer trip together. So it was not an official team trip.

“Of course we were all scared and shocked. Given that we are all experienced cyclists and none of us have had such a real accident before, of course everyone was in a bad mood,” Hautamäki describes the mood of the cyclists after the accident.

As a result of the accident, two of the cyclists were hospitalized. According to Hautamäki, the injuries of the injured were serious, but they have been discharged from Turku University Hospital for home treatment on Thursday.

Hautamäki emphasizes that Rynkeby’s members always cycle with safety first, following strict driving rules.

In the event of an accident, the van’s sudden movement left no time for cyclists to dodge.

Hautamäki says that serious accidents are quite rare when cycling on roads.

Mostly cyclists encounter, for example, road rage, but as Rynkeby’s reputation has grown, the group has started to be treated more kindly than before.

Team Rynkeby is a Danish-based charity team that collects money to donate to seriously ill children. The team, known for its yellow shirts, collects funds in Finland for organizations that help children with cancer.

Rynkeby’s Turku team captain Hannaleena Havian according to, in addition to charity, important goals are to improve the condition of cyclists and to be able to exercise in the community.

Rynkeby has eight teams operating in different regions in Finland.

The team includes cyclists of all levels, for example, regardless of fitness or sports experience. Rynkeby’s main event is the annual bike trip to Paris, for which members train from October until July.

“The group’s membership includes cyclists and fitness enthusiasts from all kinds of backgrounds. Every year, people who have never ridden a road bike or pedals with a lock take part in the activity,” says Havia.

Rynkebyn Finland’s country manager Lea Koivisto hopes that something will be learned from the Jokioinen accident in Finland.

“It’s a shame that our traffic culture is like this. I hope that motorists will also learn from this that you have to respect those moving on the light traffic route”, says Koivisto.

The driver who drove the van in the accident is granted according to the policet that he made an error of judgment in the situation.