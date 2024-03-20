Cycling | Vantaa offers city bikes for the entire summer season free of charge

The bike can be used in Vantaa for a maximum of two hours at a time, in Helsinki and Espoo for a maximum of one hour.

20.3. 21:20

One yellow city bikes are a clear sign of spring. They appear again in the cityscape in the Helsinki region.

You can jump on the saddle of a city bike at the beginning of April on the second day of Easter. You can pedal until the end of October.

Vantaa offers city bikes for use by city residents this year free of charge for the entire season in honor of its 50th anniversary.

In Helsinki and Espoo, you have to pay 35 euros for using a bike. You can also rent a bike for a week or just a day.

The bike can be used in Vantaa for a maximum of two hours at a time, in Helsinki and Espoo for a maximum of one hour.

The equal usage time of city bikes has now been extended, as it was previously half an hour in Helsinki and Espoo.

There are a total of around 5,600 city bikes in the entire capital region at almost 600 bike stations.

Last In 2018, there were problems with the deployment and return of city bikes, which were caused by network connection problems between the backend system of the city bikes and the bikes.

According to Vantaa, the reliability of the network connection has been improved during the winter.