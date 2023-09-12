Cycling, Van Hooydonck comes out of a coma: he had had a heart attack while he was in the car with his pregnant wife

Nathan Van Hooydonck, a Belgian cyclist who suffered a heart attack while driving the car with his wife Alicia, is hospitalized. The serious accident occurred this morning in Kalmthout, in northern Belgium. The pregnant woman had no serious consequences, while the 27-year-old is conscious after being placed in a medically induced coma.

According to reports in the Flemish press, the man collapsed on the steering wheel of the car and hit five other cars, fortunately without causing any casualties. He was then resuscitated on site with cardiac massage and defibrillated. His wife, who was immediately taken to hospital, had no serious consequences. In 2021 the couple had lost a newborn baby. “I think about that loss all the time,” Van Hooydonck said.

Nathan Van Hooydonck is awake and doesn’t suffer injuries because of the traffic accident earlier today. His health situation is not critical. Further medical examinations have to determine why Nathan became unwell, while driving his car. We want to thank everyone for the… — Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) September 12, 2023

The cyclist had just returned from the United Kingdom, where he had taken part in the Tour of Great Britain with his Jumbo-Visma team, which achieved yet another seasonal success with its captain Wout Van Aert.

Van Hooydonck is considered one of the best domestiques around and the key man in Jonas Vingegaard’s two Tour de France victories in 2023 and 2022. He is also yet another cyclist to be hit by heart problems from 2022, after retiring of Sonny Colbrelli at the Volta a Catalunya and the retirement of Heinrich Haussler, Sep Vanmarcke and Jan Polanc.