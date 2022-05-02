Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Cycling Valtteri Bottas took the prize in a cycling race in California

May 2, 2022
in World Europe
Bottas participated in the Belgian Waffle Ride in California and was third in his series.

Formula the number one season continues next weekend in Miami, but at the Alfa Romeo stable Valtteri Bottas was already racing in the United States on Sunday. This time below was not an F1 car but a bicycle.

Bottas participated in the Belgian Waffle Ride in San Marcos, California, where he rides both off-road and on asphalt. In addition, the race includes long promotions.

The Belgian Waffle Ride has several series. Bottas took part in a 72-kilometer race with 99 competitors. Bottas grabbed second place at 2.39.24.98. The winner, Landon Dendyn, time was 2.31.56.65. The duo stood out from the rest of the competition for third place Mike Shaw’n the time was already 2.53.58.40.

In the finish, Bota was facing his wife Tiffany Cromwellwhich of course offered Bottas a waffle and a big can of beer.

“His favorite recovery drink,” Cromwell stated in a video posted by Bottas on Twitter.

Cromwell competed in the women’s 217-kilometer main event on Saturday and finished third.

Last November, Bottas participated in a similar competition in Kansas. Then he broke a tire, but the ranking was still ninth.

