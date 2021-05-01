Cycling Two-time cycling Olympic champion Geraint Thomas crashed uphill on the finish line and lost the top spot in the overall race

“I feel really stupid,” Thomas commented after Saturday’s leg of the Tour de Romandie.

Welsh Geraint Thomas is a two-time Olympic champion and three-time world champion in track cycling.

In addition, he is the winner of the 2018 road cycling tour of France, but mistakes are also made for the champions.

Thomas battled for first place in the overall standings of the Tour de Romandie on Saturday’s leg when a rather special event was seen.

Thomas came to the final stage along with the Canadian Michael Woodsin with.

As Thomas was about to make the final squeeze, his hand slipped off the handlebar and he fell uphill on a pedaled final straight about 50 feet from the finish.

Getting back on the bike took so long that an Australian Ben O’Connor overtook Thomas. Eventually, the divorce came to Woods by 21 seconds, and at the same time Woods took the lead in the overall race with 11 seconds ahead of Thomas.

“My hands were quite numb. I tried to change gears, and my hand slipped off the bar, ”Thomas commented on what had happened The Guardian by.

“I feel really stupid. If I had just stayed that gear, I would have come second.

The victory of the race will be decided on Sunday in a 16-kilometer time trial.