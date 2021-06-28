Cycling There was another rumble around France: Among the victims of the crashes were well-known cyclists

In the closing round, Peter Sagan and Caleb Ewan crashed with each other and Ewan lay on the ground for a long time as other competitors dodged him.

Cycling The roundabout in France did not survive without crashes in the third leg of the race on Monday.

Among the victims of the crashes were well-known cyclists, among others Tadej Pogačar, Geraint Thomas, Primož Roglič, Jack Haig, Caleb Ewan and Peter Sagan.

The 183-kilometer section was won by the Alpec-Fenix ​​team Tim Merlier. At the top of the overall competition is Merlier’s teammate Mathieu van der Poel.

French the roundabout has been talked about for a couple of days by a mass crash at the opening stage caused by a woman who sent greetings to her grandparents on cardboard signs.

Police have been searching for the woman for a couple of days. The penalty can be at worst a year in prison.

