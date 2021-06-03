Cycling The young top driver was smashed by the car during the exercises: the clavicle was broken and the wheel was broken into two parts

The coach believes 21-year-old Tom Pidcock will recover from mountain biking at the Tokyo Olympics.

Racing cycling one of the new world-class talents Tom Pidcock had a dangerous accident earlier this week.

Briton Pidcock was on a practice run in the French Pyrenees on Monday when a car reportedly hit him from the side. According to media reports, Pidcock had a pretty tough pace in the situation as he drove downhill.

“We don’t know exactly what happened, but the car hit Tom from the side. As a result of the hit, Tom was thrown over the car. His bike dampened the impact, ”the Pidcock coach who chased and saw the crash Kurt Bogaerts told Cycling News.

Pidcock had a clavicle fracture that required surgery, but much worse could have happened. The seriousness of the situation is indicated by the fact that his wheel was crushed and its body was torn into two parts.

An image of it was published on social media on Wednesday.

Tom Pidcock, one of the new world-class riders in racing cycling, was involved in a dangerous accident earlier this week.

Briton Pidcock was on a practice run in the French Pyrenees on Monday when a car reportedly hit him from the side. According to media reports, Pidcock had a pretty tough pace in the situation as he drove downhill.

“We don’t know exactly what happened, but the car hit Tom from the side. As a result of the hit, Tom was thrown over the car. His bike dampened the impact, ”Pidcock coach Kurt Bogaerts, who followed and crashed, told Cycling News.

Pidcock had a clavicle fracture that required surgery, but much worse could have happened. The seriousness of the situation is indicated by the fact that his wheel was crushed and its body was torn into two parts.

An image of it was published on social media on Wednesday.

Pidcock was in surgery Wednesday in Girona, Spain.

Pidcock, 21, will run his first season on the British top team Ineos Grenadiers, who celebrated the huge success of the Italian star driver in a tour of Italy that ended on Sunday Egan Bernalin won the overall competition.

Pidcock was scheduled to compete in the Ineos team in a round of eight rounds in Switzerland starting on Sunday.

Pidcock is a versatile ability, as he is also a top performer in cyclocross and mountain biking, where he recently won an Olympic spot.

According to the coach, Pidcock will have time to recover well by the time of the Tokyo Games, although the preparation there is now different from what was planned.