Cycling | The winners of the Tour de France have a surprising connection with the head coach of Manchester United

Jumbo-Visma’s team leader had several tactical discussions with Erik ten Hag.

Dutch professional cycling’s top team Jumbo-Visma received tactical help from a surprising party before it stormed to super success in the sport’s biggest competition, the Tour de France, which ended a week ago.

Jumbo-Visma team leader Merijn Zeeman said in an interview with Dutch media NOS that he had several discussions related to tactics and preparation with the head coach of Manchester United’s Premier League team Erik ten Hag with.

“He has helped a lot. He represents a completely different sport, but I wanted to learn with his help to understand how to arrive at a certain tactic, what is the basic essence of the sport, what is behind the Game Plan. I have had the opportunity to talk with him several times,” Zeeman said, according to Cycling Weekly, which reported the NOS interview.

According to Zeeman, Jumbo-Visma worked hard to find out how the Slovenian Tadej Pogačar, who won the previous two Tours, could fall.

The team analyzed Pogačari’s competition performances wholesale and even listened to podcasts where he talked about his weaknesses. At the same time, it was investigated what kind of assistant coaches Pogačar had at his disposal in the UAE Emirates team.

According to Zeeman, Jumbo-Visma started tactical preparation for the Tour already in April.

“We thought about what his pitfalls and weaknesses are, what kind of team he has to help him and where we could strike.”

In the end, Jumbo-Visma decided that the best places to shake Pogačari were the last hard mountain stages in the Alps, 11 and 12.

Even decidedly Danish by Jonas Vingegaard the blow that led to the victory came on the grueling climbs of the 11th stage.

First, we rode from Pogačari on the climb of the Col du Galibier (17.6 km, average gradient 6.8 percent).

Then on the final climb of the Col du Granon (11.4 km/9.1 percent), Vingegaard got by Wout van Aert helped by over two minutes behind Pogacar in the overall competition.