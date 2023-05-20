Cycling | The wave of illnesses and bad weather torments the Tour of Italy – more than 40 have already canceled

In the Tour of Italy, a partial mask requirement had to be introduced again. The coronavirus infection has already ended the race with the biggest favorite to win.

Road cycling the first of the three big tours of the year, the Tour of Italy, progressed to its last third on Saturday with the 14th stage of the race.

However, a significant part of the 176 riders who set out for the race, better known as Girona, will no longer participate in the last week.

The number of dropouts already rose to 43, when two more riders were left out of the tough game before Saturday’s stage. There are now 133 riders left.

The race is plagued by a wave of illnesses, which has become a special health risk combined with the harsh weather currently prevailing in the race areas in Italy. Because of the weather, Friday’s 13th stage was shortened to only 74.6 kilometers long.

On Saturday, there was a 194-kilometer flat stage. The German from the Bora–Hansgrohe team was the winner in the final race Nico Denz.

The main crowd only reached the finish line 21 minutes behind the leader. A surprise name took the lead in the overall race, the Frenchman from the Groupama–FDJ team Bruno Armirailwho was in 23rd place before the stage, almost 19 minutes away from the top names.

About suspensions the most dramatic occurred after the individual time trial of the ninth stage.

Last year’s winner of the Tour of Spain Remco Evenepoel accurately drove the stage to first place, and the 23-year-old Belgian also secured his position at the top of the overall race.

However, the young star of the Soudal–Quick-Step team did not appear to be completely fit. The matter was confirmed by a coronavirus test: Evenepoel had been infected. The team decided to withdraw him from the race due to his symptoms.

After Evenepoel’s withdrawal, the International Cycling Union UCI decided to reinstate the old pandemic-era protocols. For example, the use of protective masks became mandatory again in certain situations.

An exhausted Remco Evenepoel accepted the congratulations after winning the ninth stage. It was also the Belgian's last in this year's race.

At the same time as Evenepoel, 12 other participants withdrew from the competition. At the end of the 11th stage, there were ten more finishers – although the mass crash, which involved the top trio of the overall race, also contributed to the matter.

About them Geraint Thomas and Primož Roglič narrowly escaped Kolar. It was worse for Thomas’s Ineos Grenadiers teammate and British compatriot, who was third Tao Geoghegan to Hart.

The 2020 Giro winner broke his femur. He was operated on According to Cyclingnews on Friday in Genoa.

Although Armirail temporarily grabbed the pink shirt of the leader, the settings of the victory battle did not change.

In second place, one minute and 41 seconds away from Armirail, is Thomas, who is still number one among the genuine winning candidates. The Slovenian Roglič of the Jumbo–Visma team is only two seconds away from him.

In less than a minute, the third-placed Portuguese from the UAE Emirates team is also among them João Almeida and the Norwegian talent of the DSM team Andreas Leknessund. The difference between Almeida and Thomas is 22 seconds, Leknessund’s 20 seconds more.

The final climax of the competition is the penultimate stage in Tarvisio. In the 18.6 kilometer run, the competitors climb the Monte Lussari mountain.

That stage will be run on Saturday next week. The competition ends the following day in Rome.

Jaakko Hänninen is not part of the AG2R Citroën team this year. The Finnish color at the Giro is represented by the team manager of Groupama–FDJ Jussi Veikkanen.