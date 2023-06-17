Sunday, June 18, 2023
Cycling | The truck driver who ran over ex-top cyclist Davide Rebellini was arrested

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
Cycling | The truck driver who ran over ex-top cyclist Davide Rebellini was arrested

51-year-old Rebellin, who was on a bike run, died at the end of November after being hit by a truck.

Italian prosecutors said on Saturday that a German truck driver has been arrested in connection with a former top cyclist by Davide Rebellini to death. 51-year-old Rebellin, who was on a bike run, died at the end of November after being hit by a truck.

The truck driver is detained in Münster, Germany, and Italy has made an extradition request for him. The truck driver is accused of causing death and fleeing the scene of the accident. He was identified from the recordings of nearby surveillance cameras.

Rebellin was known especially as a master of one-day classic competitions. He was the winner of road cycling’s major one-day races seven times. Rebellin also took part in nineteen Grand Tours, including twelve Giro d’Italia.

At the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Rebellin finished second in the road race, but was later caught doping and lost his Olympic silver.

