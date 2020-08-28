It would take more to spoil the fervor of the supporters. In the fan-park of Nice (Alpes-Maritimes), one would almost forget that the start of the Tour is done behind closed doors this year. The animations are there, just like the smiles under the masks. Pedaling, skiing, driving … There is no need to choose here. The Grail is to leave with the cap of the best climber.

There are the unconditional fans of the Tour and those who passed by. “I like it a lot, it’s very nice, there are lots of things to do“, says a Briton.”I think if people are smart and responsible, it can happen in good conditions anyway“, assures another spectator. Until Sunday evening, in addition to the animations, the fan-park will make it possible to follow the stages live on a giant screen. For the rest, it will be necessary to resume the road of the Tour.

