Twins Adam and Simon Yates were the fastest at the opening of cycling’s Tour de France on Saturday.

In order The 110th men’s Tour de France started on Saturday with the twins’ duel.

30 year olds Adam and Simon Yates ran away from the others after the last climb on the downhill, when the distance to the finish line was less than ten kilometers.

In Bilbao, Spain, Adam Yates of the UAE Emirates team was stronger, whose teammate, Slovenia, who is aiming for overall victory Tadej Pogačar kiri finished third, 12 seconds slower.

“The plan was to give the victory to Tadej. When my brother joined me on the downhill, I asked on the team radio if I could cooperate. They said it’s fine,” the winner opened the Tour of France in a TV interview.

Pogačar and another great favorite to win, Denmark Jonas Vingegaard were the first on the last hill, but the Dane did not want to be of assistance to his rival, as the others cycled behind and passed the Yates.

This was due to the fact that Pogačar is significantly sharper in the final stages and there were bonus seconds at the finish that could be deducted from the total time: 10 for the winner, 6 for the second and 4 for the third.

The 182-kilometer opening stage also took its toll, as the two-time winner of the Tour of Spain Enric Mas and Olympic champion Richard Carapaz crashed badly in a high-speed descent.

Mas had to stop the race, but Carapaz fought to the finish line with a bloody knee, although the gap to the top was more than 15 inconsolable minutes.

Competitive continues on Sunday in Spain. Then the 209-kilometer Mäkinen stage from Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastian will be driven.

Correction 1.7. at 7:41 p.m.: The top three get bonus seconds, which are deducted from the total time, not additional seconds, as the story said earlier.