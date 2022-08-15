Cycling | The superstar who suffered more than 20 broken bones in a horrific cycling accident returns to racing

Egan Bernal was close to being paralyzed in January. On Tuesday, he will take part in the tour of Denmark.

Tour de France winner in 2019 Egan Bernal returns to compete on Tuesday in the Tour of Denmark. The return comes seven months after he was very much at home in a serious accident in Colombia.

The 25-year-old Bernal, who drives for the British Ineos Grenadiers team, suffered several broken bones when he collided with a stationary bus at a speed of 62 kilometers per hour in January near Bogata.

Bernal signed a five-year contract with Ineos in January, just days before the accident.

The lower limb was paralyzed, the cyclist suffered 20 broken bones and a pneumothorax, and he needed seven surgeries.

Read more: The speedometer read 62 and then crashed – the cycling superstar revealed details of the accident that almost destroyed his career

Shortly after the accident, Bernal said in social mediathat “I almost lost my life doing what I love most”.

Stable According to Bernal, he has made progress in his rehabilitation, focused on his return and has had the support of a medical team that has worked hard for the cyclist’s return.

“After what happened to me in January, this has been the moment I’ve been waiting for. I get to compete with my teammates again, says Bernal, who won the Tour of Italy last year.

“I can’t stress enough how tough the last eight months have been on me both physically and mentally. That day and the journey I’ve been on since then will be a part of me forever. It’s something I’ll never forget.”

According to the team, rehabilitation is still in progress, but participating in the race is already a big win.

“I can’t thank everyone who has supported me enough. This support has been invaluable in motivating me every day to work hard to compete again.”