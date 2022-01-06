Cycling The praised cycle path of the renovated Hämeentie is plagued by a problem that makes smooth progress impossible – “The way the country is and tacitly accepted”

Problems and dangers that have made cycling difficult have emerged in the use of the redesigned Hämeentie cycling lanes.

Bicycle the tires sink to the ground in Kurvi, Sörnäinen, Helsinki. Soon there will be a construction site, and Gia Forsman-Härkönen have to go to the driveway.

There are two children on the bike. The bus burrows past the family about a meter away.

This is the case on the recently renovated Hämeentie, which the city of Helsinki has transformed into a street for pedestrians, cyclists and public transport. The giant renovation, which lasted more than two years, was completed last summer.

Hämeentien challenging cycling conditions have spoken to cyclists on social media.

Problems are also commonplace for Forsman-Härkönen, who cycles a lot. He says that he has started to avoid Hämeentie due to deteriorating traffic safety.

“The bike path itself is very good, but the bike path is used a lot for more than cycling.”

In addition to construction sites, cycling is hampered by, for example, taxis parked on the cycle path, food dispatchers and delivery vans.

Sometimes pedestrians are waiting on the bike path for traffic lights to change. Many of them move their ears over their ears and don’t pay enough attention to other traffic in their minds, let alone hear the bell of a bike.

“I prefer to guide myself through something else, for example along the Sörnäinen promenade or along the track. Hämeentie never feels terribly safe or smooth, especially because I often have a child or children on a bike. ”

Forsman-Härkönen’s bike is often heavy to ride with two children, and it can be difficult to ride a bike in slippery or slippery weather, even if the cycling itself is smooth.

From the bus lane it is difficult to return to the bike path because the cobblestones have not been bevelled and in winter the roadside is full of slush.

At the same time has attracted the attention of another active cyclist Petri Sipilä. He is a member of the Board of the Helsinki Road Safety Association and was previously Chairman of the Board of the Helsinki Cyclists.

“When there’s a car on the bike path, I move to the bus lane. If the bus lane is slippery and the bus is a meter away from the rear wheel, it is hot and can be really dangerous, ”says Sipilä.

According to Forsman-Härkönen, returning from the bus lane back to the cycle paths has also been made difficult.

“The square stones have not been bevelled, which means that it is not possible to return to the cycle path safely. If I can’t get off the curb at high speed in the middle of the bus traffic, I may be lying in front of the bus after that. ”

Forsman-Härkönen says that he managed to drive about 60 percent of the way on the bike path when he last chose Hämeentie – and not that part without interruption.

With ease Sipilä did not get around the New Year either. He considers the winter maintenance of the new cycle paths on the public transport street to be classless.

“It was quite a potato field: really bumpy and full of traces of a car tire. Driving in it required strength and skill. The buses that had cleared their way into the snow had splashed slush on the bike paths, ”says Sipilä.

“However, when Hämeentie is the first-class main road, it should be taken care of.”

Although there is room for improvement, Sipilä considers the reform of Hämeentie to be good and necessary. According to him, the problems in Hämeentie are due to people not following the Road Traffic Act and parking recklessly.

“Leaving a car on the bike path and sidewalk is a common problem that should be addressed in the city. It seems to be a country custom and tacitly accepted. ”

The new cycle paths in Hämeentie are not covered by intensified winter care. Cyclists describe their strip of ice and snow as a potato field.

Chief Commissioner Dennis Pasterstein The Helsinki police identify the problem described by the cyclists.

“Differentiating different modes of transport to their own lanes prevents accidents, but then these side effects come when cars and distribution traffic stop incorrectly,” he says.

“I went to the patrol myself in the summer, and yes I got to write about parking error fees there.”

Pasterstein speculates that parking incorrectly on a bike path or sidewalk is due in part to laziness: people can’t walk a few minutes from a legal parking spot.

On both sides of Hämeentie, between Hakaniemi and Sörnäinen, there are a total of ten loading areas for trucks and vans on the street.

There are no parking spaces along the public transport street and no stops are allowed on the public transport lane. Because of this, some leave the car just off the bike path.

According to the Road Traffic Act, a car may only be stopped for a short time on the sidewalk or cycle path in order to get on, leave, load or unload a car if there is no other suitable place in the vicinity and there are compelling reasons to stop.

On the other hand, for example, food broadcasts usually do not have a compelling need to get right in front of the door. The car should be left within walking distance of a place where it will not disturb light traffic passers-by.

“ “Enhanced parking enforcement is certainly in place.”

Helsinki Chairman of taxi drivers Jukka Koivunen says that according to his findings, car traffic on Hämeentie is now going well. Feedback from taxi drivers was still quite critical last summer and expectations were low.

However, the corona epidemic has reduced traffic volumes so much that car traffic can accommodate Hämeentie.

“Our problem is that there are too few legal places for passengers to leave. Yes, a well-legged person walks from the car to the front door, but we have people on board who come from the doctor or hospital and have a rollator dug in the back of the car. They can’t be left a long way off. ”

Helsinki traffic and street planning manager Reetta Putkonen says it takes time before people get used to the new traffic arrangements.

He still admits that current loading stations alone do not appear to remove vehicles from bike lanes or sidewalks.

However, it is not possible to get such a pocket for every door, and at least for the time being, the number of them will not be increased, Putkonen says.

Hämeentie is not included either cycle paths for enhanced winter care. How does Helsinki intend to address the problems?

“Enhanced parking control is definitely in place,” says Putkonen.

“We have to see how we get it [Hämeentien] also covered by enhanced maintenance. It is thought to be the standard that cycle paths should have, but it costs more. ”

Currently, the network of intensified winter care in Helsinki covers about 75 kilometers.