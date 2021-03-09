In the peloton, we do not play around with the risks associated with Covid-19 and with all its “variant-mutant” friends. Mathieu van der Poel, star in the making, knows something about it. Victorious of the first stage of the Tour of the United Arab Emirates (UAE Tour) at Al Mirfa, a few weeks ago, the Dutchman saw his team Alpecin-Fenix ​​withdraw from the competition following a positive test of a staff member: “Alpecin-Fenix, in agreement with the organizer of the UAE Tour, has decided to withdraw its team from the race, in order to preserve the race bubble and ensure the continuation of the race in complete safety”, declared the management of the team.

Upon receipt of the results, the person was immediately placed in isolation, and all who came into contact with him self-isolated. There is therefore no question of rugby Roman embossing when it comes to team safety. Thus at Groupama-FDJ: “We do tests a few days before the races for the convened riders. I happened to tell one of the boys who tested positive while he was in his car on the plane. He turned around and someone else took his place. “, says Jacky Maillot, the team doctor.

“There are no absolute truths in the face of this virus”

But, without being immune to a future bad surprise, the international peloton is ultimately doing quite well and undoubtedly better than some team sports: “There may be a lower chance of contracting the virus than in other disciplines. A peloton moves at a great speed. It ventilates more. Team sports where there are contacts, people pile up and multiply these contacts and inevitably the risks ”, analysis Hubert Long, doctor of the Total Direct Énergie team. “But we are not immune. There are no absolute truths in the face of this virus ”, cautiously reminds Jacky Maillot. To avoid “bad luck”, the teams have set up avalanches at several levels: “We carry out a first battery of PCR tests seven days before a race, then a second test three days before the start”, continues the Covid manager of Total Direct Énergie. “We carried out 1,800 between July 15 and November 15, 2020”, thus calculated the doctor of Groupama-FDJ, where a whole process has been put in place. In addition to the racing bubble set up by the International Cycling Union (UCI), the team bubble is being built on several levels: “It starts in our travels, which we do as soon as possible grouped together in team cars. For each race, we have a Covid manager per category of personnel. At the hotel, as much as possible, we try to be the only team or we occupy only one floor. “ Beyond the recommendations given to hoteliers, “The door handles, the television remote controls are disinfected… The meals for the runners are taken in a separate room and the rest of the staff eat in their rooms. It is very restrictive, but obligatory ”.

“We use a specialized cleaning company”

Even the bus transporting the runners from the hotels to the bubble course is entitled to its daily grooming: “We use a specialized cleaning company. “ A habit taken for several years because, for the team doctor, “The cyclist more than any other athlete is more receptive to the viruses lying around”.

So it is in the peloton. The International Cycling Union (UCI), which is in charge of setting up the protocol, has been maintaining strict rules for almost a year that it does not intend to change before the summer: “If the situation allows it”, hopes the medical director and professor Xavier Bigard, who, while waiting for better days, insists on the smallest detail, even the most trivial: “We are for the removal of hugs and reciprocal congratulations between runners after the finish. We understand them, we can sometimes excuse them, but it’s a bad message. ”