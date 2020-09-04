Lavaur (Tarn), correspondent.

Yet inventor of a singular metronomy of places, dates and legendary evidence, the Tour seemed out of history on September 4 – a rather rare occurrence. Curious impression of a little betrayal, which the chronicler refused to accept. On a very hot day, between Millau and Lavaur (168 km), looking down – on the port side of the Humanity – the Grands Causses natural park then that of Haut-Languedoc, in the heart of sublime and invigorating landscapes, we tracked down the tricolor flags raised by the spectators. That the national colors display towns and villages as the heroes of September pass is not unusual, of course. But these had a particular value today, although few people know the reference to September 4, 1870, precisely 150 years ago: the advent of the Third Republic and the end of the Second Empire, two days after the battle of Sedan and the capitulation of the Emperor Napoleon III, alias “Napoleon the little one”, according to Victor Hugo.

If the head of state made a speech at the Pantheon the same morning, the boss of the Tour, if he had a little literature and wit, would certainly have spoken at the start of the stage to say a few words and explain what the Tour owes to the Republic… and vice versa. Make no mistake about it. If the Tour continues to disturb and preoccupy us on a large scale, it is not only because it remains undoubtedly the most ordinary of extreme adventures. No, it is also and above all because he speaks to us alternately of a nearby country – France – and of a distant world – the universal republican idea. Let’s take the measure. If the Tour only told us stories of sports and athletes, its mythological legend, which has spanned well over a century and haunted many of the brightest human brains, would not have reached such heights. And we would not be on his roads, again this year, lamenting his fate, what has become of him, or the supposed and possible end of his legendary character. Above all, the chronicoeur would not have let up a tear, in Castres, at kilometer 125, passing a few meters from the National Center and Jean Jaurès Museum, a magnificent den which traces the journey of the immense politician, the philosopher, the tribune of exception and the journalist and founder of Humanity.

By crossing Castres, precisely, forty terminals from the finish, the peloton had not been one for a long time. Under the leadership of the Bora team of Slovakian Peter Sagan, engaged in the battle for the points classification, the bulk of the troops had exploded from the first hill, that of Luzençon (third cat., Km 9), and many sprinters, including the green Sam Bennett jersey, were definitely trapped. No impact on the fate of the final victory. None of the (real) favorites fell into the trap, nor into the trap of a memorable border, which, in a very windy final towards Lavaur, split the leading group into several pieces. Main victims of this infernal train: Pogacar, Landa, Porte and Carapaz. After having signaled that the winner of the stage went to Belgian Wout Van Aert (his second) and the green overcoat – obviously – to Sagan, it was time to settle again in the footsteps of history.

The chronicoeur has already written it (1), but let’s briefly detail this curious French alchemy. If the idea of ​​organizing a cycling tour connecting Paris to Paris via the main cities of France responded, in 1903, for the newspaper l’Auto, to commercial imperatives (relaunching daily sales), its concrete creation, placed in the context of the time, responds to a triple ambition: patriotic, moral and educational. By making France known to the French and by arousing emulation, energy and will everywhere, the Tour will contribute to a kind of “nationalization” of French society, giving it an image of unity: unification through the ground. A soil-memory of the nation. It is difficult to imagine nowadays to what extent this ordeal, at the beginning of the 20th century, contributed in its own way to teaching France to the French and to strengthening the feeling of collective belonging at the heart of a political breeding ground where social struggles and where we meet some colorful characters, Emile Combes, Jules Guesde and of course Jean Jaurès, who is seriously thinking about creating a newspaper.

Heir to a kind of tradition of the Compagnons, imbued with a patriotic culture inculcated by the Republican school, but also of Barrésienne essence (its founder Henri Desgrange), the Tour, quickly, permeates the collective memory of entire generations which, themselves, thereafter, will pass on most of it to future generations, until France offers the Tour one of its finest social achievements: paid vacations. Since then, the great memory book of the Tour has been leafed through at a distance and in dreams, a mixture of melancholy and joy, and has become one of the essential pastes for the fermentation of 20th century families. This genealogy, both pious and working-class, thus reaches us. This “us”, organically in love with the Tour. And for good reason: the Tour became an institution, a Republic within the Republic, for at least three weeks a year during which even De Gaulle ceased to be the only national hero. It has a name: the Republic of the Tour!

Do the runners know that the diabolical spell of the Grande Boucle has, in appearance, something inexplicable? Because everything brings us back to men and to France in all their exception – on condition of accepting that there was, in the very idea of ​​the construction of France, an exception, and better still, a republican exception. The epic order, the Homeric geography, everything in the adventure of the Tour leads to the total, and therefore ambiguous, myth: both a myth of expression and a myth of projection. Realistic and utopian. And above all, a popular myth as there are few.

Saturday and Sunday, the two Pyrenean stages will perhaps determine the fate of the Grande Boucle 2020. Through this beautiful weekend in September, we will watch for the presence of the People. And what remains of the Republic Tower, when it rises to the peaks and touches History.

(1) Read: Tour de France, a beautiful story, by Jean-Emmanuel Ducoin, Michel de Maule editions (2008).