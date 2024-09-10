Cycling | The other half of the cyclists ride with dangerous scraps – “The customer held the frame together with just cable ties”

Cycling|Bikes are sometimes brought to bike repair shops that are in a downright dangerous condition. The other extreme is the expensive work bikes.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. In Tampere, you can see a lot of old and damaged bicycles. Bike repair shops say that many people ride with broken bikes. Financial reasons prevent people from buying new bikes or maintaining old ones. An old bike can last a long time if it is maintained regularly.

In town you see them: Old, battered-looking bicycles that rattle or squeak as they go. How much traffic in Finland is actually driven with broken wheels?

Repair shops in Tampere say that a lot.

Bicycle mechanic at M & M Pyörähuolto Jussi Asunmaa estimates that the city’s bicycle stock has been divided in recent years.

“Nowadays, we either buy an expensive bike as a work bike, or we ride old bikes that are still in good condition. Of course, there are also so-called ordinary bikes in traffic”, Asunmaa assesses.

Also Owner of bike service Tre Cycle Basile Dolibeau says that many people ride on bikes that are in bad condition. It may be serviced after five years of driving.

“In that case, numerous parts of the bike have to be replaced, and the price of maintenance can rise to hundreds of euros. Not everyone always realizes that their bikes might be in very bad shape,” says Dolibeau.

Tampere Bicycle dealer Niko Lehtonen agrees with the assessment of other traders that there are a lot of old bikes in the city. However, the bikes that come to his shop are in good condition.

“Usually, they don’t need to be terribly renewed. Bikes are not forever, but their service life is closer to 20 years,” says Lehtonen.

A bicycle wear and tear can be seen as wear and tear on different parts, depending on the country of residence. For example, tires, brake pads and gear cables are changed.

“Sometimes I see completely oval tire rims,” ​​says Asunmaa.

According to Dolibeau, one important part of evaluating a bike’s condition is its chains. If the chains are in good condition on the bike being serviced, the bike may just need quick maintenance.

In bad According to Asunmaa, riding a bike that is in good condition is dangerous for both the rider and those in traffic. According to him, there are a lot of bikes in Tampere traffic, which are risky in traffic.

“I remember, for example, a person who came to service a bike whose frame had broken. The customer held the frame together with just cable ties. I told him that it is not safe to ride that bike.”

It’s been three years since the incident, but the driver still rides the same broken bike according to Asunmaa.

Dangerous bikes have also been brought to the Dolibeau service station. For example, he was brought a bicycle with only a foot brake, the chain of which was significantly loosened.

“If the chain had come off on the downhill, it would not have been possible to brake on that bike. The driver could very well have had a serious accident,” says Dolibeau.

Why people then ride on bikes that are in bad condition? Sometimes they simply can’t afford it.

“Sometimes maintenance costing up to 15 euros can cost too much. We have a fairly large customer base, but yes, such cases have become more common”, says Asunmaa.

Thieves are also a concern. Asunmaa’s customers report several thefts every week, especially in spring. Concern about theft is also visible in Lehtonen’s bike shop.

“Many people living in the city center have an older bicycle that they dare to use in the city. Then you can have a more expensive off-road or road bike intended for hobby use, which is stored safely on the balcony,” says Lehtonen.

Fear of theft drives people to creative solutions. Dolibeau says that some make their bikes look older and more worn, for example by putting duct tape over the bike’s logos.

In the old one but riding a bike in good condition can also be a great thing. Lehtonen reminds that a bike can last a long time if it is serviced regularly. By changing parts, the bike can get several years more life.

“We encourage all people to take care of their bikes. It reduces consumption and is ecological,” says Lehtonen.

Dolibeau estimates that it is worth setting aside around one hundred euros annually for bicycle maintenance.

“Of course, the amount of money varies from year to year. In one year, maintenance may only cost 50 euros, while in another year it may be 150 euros.”