Saturday, July 22, 2023
Cycling | The opponent claimed that the athletes drank beer at the Tour – the team leader was enraged by the accusation

July 22, 2023
Cycling | The opponent claimed that the athletes drank beer at the Tour – the team leader was enraged by the accusation

The manager of the Vingegaard team, which leads the Tour of France, accuses the cyclists of the French team of drinking beer.

French there are arguments about drinking beer in the middle of the tour. According to the Reuters news agency, the French Groupama-FDJ angered the manager of the Dutch Jumbo-Visma team Richard Pluggen of accusations.

Plugge claimed to have seen French-clad cyclists drinking at his team’s hotel on Monday, a break from the tour.

“We saw cyclists drinking large beers. Alcohol is poison, and when you drink when you’re tired it makes you even more tired,” Plugge told Reuters.

Groupama-FDJ was the only French team that stayed with Jumbo-Visma in the same hotel on Monday.

French media outlet L’Equipe told Plugge that the success of Vingegaard and the rest of the team is due to paying attention to even the smallest details. Plugge added that none of Jumbo-Visma’s cyclists have drunk alcohol during the ride.

of Groupama-FDJ team leader Marc Madiot enraged by Plugge’s accusations.

“Who does he think he is? This is a very low attack from him. He should keep his mouth shut!” Madiot said.

“I’m angry, this is pathetic. I don’t look at what he puts in the bowls of his cyclists either.”

Sports director of the French team Philippe Mauduit confirmed that none of the Groupama-FDJ cyclists have consumed alcohol.

“The cyclists are so tired this year that they’re not fooling around,” Mauduit said.

“Every rest day we have a light snack before dinner. It’s part of creating team spirit. Each athlete chooses his own drink,” Mauduit continued, referring to a situation where French cyclists allegedly drank beer.

