Cycling | The multiple Olympic champion considered ending her career after unfortunate pregnancies, but changed her mind: "I decided that I have to get on the bike"

July 26, 2022
Track cyclist Laura Kenny revealed in an interview that she considered ending her career at the beginning of the year. A miscarriage and an ectopic pregnancy had brought the athlete to breaking point.

British cyclist Laura Kenny says the British newspaper of The Guardian in the article that he considered quitting cycling at the beginning of this year.

The background was miscarriage and ectopic pregnancy. The incidents brought the athlete to a breaking point.

Kenny is a multiple Olympic track cycling champion, world champion and European champion.

At the Tokyo Olympics last summer, he won gold in the pair race and silver in the team pursuit. About her husband About Jason Kenny became Britain’s most decorated Olympian with seven cycling golds.

The couple has a son who was born in 2017.

Kenny says that she had a miscarriage in November and that she had her fallopian tube removed in January due to an ectopic pregnancy.

“January was a turning point, I was at the breaking point. If it wasn’t for Jason, I probably would have just scrapped everything and said I can’t stand cycling.”

However, the experience reminded him that he drives because he enjoys it.

“I decided I had to get on the bike. That’s what I’ve been doing for the last 13 years. It feels like a safe place.”

Kenny will compete in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, which start on Thursday.

