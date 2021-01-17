No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cycling The motorist collided with seven top cyclists – Giro’s third vertebral fracture

admin by admin
January 17, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Dutch cyclist Wilco Kelderman and German rider Andreas Schillinger suffered the worst injuries.

German During the weekend, the road cyclists of the Bora stable experienced a tough training run around Lake Garda in Italy. According to the stable, the motorist collided with seven cyclists in his car, three of whom were hospitalized.

Dutch cyclist Wilco Kelderman and a German driver Andreas Schillinger received the worst injuries. According to the stable, Kelderman has a concussion and a vertebral fracture. Schillinger has fractures of the cervical and thoracic vertebrae.

Boran according to the accident happened when a motorist crossing the road collided with a group of drivers in his car. Other Bora cyclists who have been bumped are Rudiger Selig, Marcus Burghardt, Anton Palzer, Maximilian Schachmann and Michael Schwarzmann.

Bora is one of the highest competitive stables in men’s road cycling. Last year, Kelderman finished third in the overall race around Italy.

.

Tags:
admin

admin

Related Posts

Next Post

Died American producer Phil Spector

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.