Cycling The motorist collided with seven top cyclists – Giro’s third vertebral fracture

Dutch cyclist Wilco Kelderman and German rider Andreas Schillinger suffered the worst injuries.

German During the weekend, the road cyclists of the Bora stable experienced a tough training run around Lake Garda in Italy. According to the stable, the motorist collided with seven cyclists in his car, three of whom were hospitalized.

Dutch cyclist Wilco Kelderman and a German driver Andreas Schillinger received the worst injuries. According to the stable, Kelderman has a concussion and a vertebral fracture. Schillinger has fractures of the cervical and thoracic vertebrae.

Boran according to the accident happened when a motorist crossing the road collided with a group of drivers in his car. Other Bora cyclists who have been bumped are Rudiger Selig, Marcus Burghardt, Anton Palzer, Maximilian Schachmann and Michael Schwarzmann.

Bora is one of the highest competitive stables in men’s road cycling. Last year, Kelderman finished third in the overall race around Italy.