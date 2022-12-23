vicenza

In Lonigo, in the province of Vicenza, many people for the funeral of the former cyclist Davide Rebellin, overwhelmed and killed at the age of 51 by a pirate truck on November 30th. Those who were his adversaries and companions on the road were also present: Bugno, Chiappucci, Ballan, coach Bennati. Gilberto Simoni’s anger: “How many deaths do we still need to have a law that protects road victims?”.

By Enrico Ferro



01:58