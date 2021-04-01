Cycling The Irishman rode a bike 8,848 meters in ME time – however, the hardest moment of the everesting challenge hit the downhill when the rubber burst

Irish former professional cyclist Ronan McLaughlin succeeded in a grueling physical challenge last week.

McLaughlin, 34, took his name for the second time in less than a year everesting world record.

Oh that’s what is everesting?

This is a challenge where you ride a bike with 8,848 elevation meters measured vertically. The name comes from the fact that the height of Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world, is 8,848 meters.

In practice Everesting takes place in such a way that the cyclist drives a certain height of ascent up and down until the required number of vertical meters is in size.

McLaughlin completed the job in six hours 40 minutes and 54 seconds. American Sean Gardner the previous ME, which was in the name of and made in October last year, improved by almost 19 minutes.

McLaughlin held the record before Gardner in possession for just over two months after taking it from a former Spanish top cyclist From Alberto Contador.

McLaughlin improved his record at the end of July by almost 24 minutes.

McLaughlin drove both of his world records on the same hill in Mamore Gap, County Donegal, Ireland.

That ascent has a length of 810 meters and a height difference of 117 meters. Thus, its average steepness is 14.2 percent. The road is almost straight at that point.

By comparison: There was a lot of talk at the World Skiing Championships in Oberstdorf this winter the steepest rise of the tracks From Burgstall, which was about 850 meters long and 82 meters high. Its average steepness was 10% but its initial steepness was 14.

To get the required 8,848 vertical meters, McLaughlin had to drive up the hill at least 76 times. He drove 78 times for safety, even though the difference in altitude of the hill had been measured with the accuracy required by an official world record.

A record attempt for McLaughlin expected favorable weather conditions. When he drove the ME on Tuesday last week, the temperature was about 10 degrees and the headwind blew up about 5.5 meters per second.

The hardest moment of the record was neither physical nor mental but technical, when the rear wheel of McLaughlin’s bike burst at a rapid pace downhill.

“For a moment I thought I was gone, but somehow I survived. The bike was like a drooling bull when I tried to make it stop. I even considered driving into the ditch instead of falling on the road. Somehow I got linked to the bottom of the hill where I had another bike, ”McLaughlin said. For cycling tips.

According to Wikipedia, Everesting was first tried in 1994 George Mallory, whose grandfather of the same name disappeared on Mount Everest in 1924. He drove eight “laps” in Australia on an ascent with a height difference of 1,069 meters.