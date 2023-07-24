Monday, July 24, 2023
Cycling | The initial stages of the Tour de France were difficult for Lotta Henttala

July 24, 2023
Cycling | The initial stages of the Tour de France were difficult for Lotta Henttala

Henttala was more than 15 minutes behind the leader.

Finland Lotta Henttala didn’t bother the top places in the second stage of the Tour de France women’s race on Monday.

The 34-year-old cyclist crossed the finish line in 126th place, more than 15 minutes behind the winner. In the overall competition, the difference has accumulated after two stages of almost 25 minutes.

Tuesday’s 147.5-kilometer stage suits the Finn better than the first two, because it ends on flat ground.

Belgium Lotte Kopecky may continue in the overall leader’s yellow shirt. He came close to taking his second straight victory.

The final straight in Mauriac, France was driven uphill. That’s Germany Liane Lippert passed Kopecky in the last meters.

The women cycle the Tour of France for the second time. The eight-stage race ends in Pau on Sunday.

