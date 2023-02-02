Cycling | The Helsinki City Council blessed the construction of Pohjoisbaana

The cost of the cycling route from Käpyl to the Vantaa border is estimated at 28.7 million euros. The length of Pohjoisbaana is about nine kilometers.

Helsinki the city government presents to the city council the approval of the general plan of the bicycle route called Pohjoisbaana and the implementation of the project.

The cost estimate for the construction of the new route is 28.7 million euros.

Pohjoisbaana would run a distance of about nine kilometers from Käpylä station to Puistola to the Vantaa border. Pohjoisbaana aims to make cycling easier, and that part of Helsinki’s goal is growing in a sustainable way.

Bicycle traffic connections from the direction of Tikkurila towards the center of Helsinki now run on both sides of the track. It is difficult for cyclists to realize that the route continues on the other side of the track.

Therefore, the future Pohjoisbaana is planned to run entirely on the east side of the track.

Some of the current bike path sections are functional for cyclists, but other parts are in poor condition.

In addition, there are dangerous places on the route, the worst of which are the numerous crossings with car traffic that are not controlled by lights.

Major part of the Pohjoisbaana route will be implemented as a two-way wide bike path with a target width of four meters. Pedestrians will have their own clear path.

New cycle paths are coming to Taivaskallio, Malminkaari and from Malminkaari to Tapanila station. Baana will be implemented as a bicycle street on Ratavallintie, Alankotie, Raidepollu and Kiitäjäntie.

In many places, construction means improving the existing bike path.

Along the way, three new bridges are needed over the Vantaanjoki, Kehä I and Tapanila station underpass. Eight existing bridges along the route will be widened or renewed.