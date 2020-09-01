This young woman has decided to make cycling her main means of transport in the streets of Toulouse (Haute-Garonne). But after several years of cycling, she must learn to overcome her apprehension of pedaling in traffic. The device is called “the bicycle boost”. For weeks, this educator has been multiplying the lessons and distilling tips and tricks to escape the traps of traffic.

Tips to escape traffic jams

“As I learned to ride a bike late, I would like to have some tips to be more comfortable. There are quite a few traffic jams on the way. It stresses me“, says this young woman. Taking your place on the road is one of the leading ideas of the instructor who speaks of many other tips.”We are a vehicle like any other, we must always be ready to stop“, underlines the instructor. With the help bike, a state aid reimburses participants the equivalent of two hours of lessons in town.