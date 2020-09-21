Cycling The government exempted the taxation of employee bikes – this way you get a bike for thousands of euros as cheaply as possible

According to the Bike Federation, making the bicycle benefit tax-free will increase the popularity of cycling. It is likely that the popularity of more expensive bikes in particular will increase.

Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) In the budget debate, the government decided that the employment bicycle will in future be a tax-free benefit in kind up to EUR 1,200 per year. The benefit will take effect from the beginning of 2021.

According to the Bicycle Association, this means in practice that an employee, through his employer, can acquire a new bicycle for himself at a tax rate lower than the selling price of the shop.

For example, if a relatively well-off employee with an income tax rate of around 35% purchases a bike with a total of € 2,400 and his equipment, his tax benefit would be € 459 per year. In two years, the benefit would be almost 920 euros. The calculation is based on To the Finnish impeller counter.

“Making the bicycle benefit tax-free is a very important issue that will increase the popularity of cycling,” says the Executive Director of the Bicycle Association Matti Koistinen in the union bulletin.

Employee wheel is a bicycle purchased by the employer. The employer withholds the cost of the bike from the employee’s salary or offers it as a future benefit on top of the salary.

“The employer does not have to pay the side costs of the salary for the benefit, and the employee’s income tax is reduced when part of the salary is received as a tax-free bicycle benefit,” Pyöräliitto reminds in the press release.

Employee wheel is intended for the personal use of the employee, who may drive not only for business trips but also for leisure purposes.

When the cost of acquiring a bike can be spread over several years, the employee can acquire a bicycle package worth thousands of euros, free of income tax, the association guides. According to the government’s guidelines, the upper limit of the tax exemption is EUR 3,400.

This could accelerate the trade in electric bicycles.

“The annual tax-free level of EUR 1,200 guarantees that employees can choose their bikes from a large selection of high-quality electric-assisted bicycles,” Koistinen says in a press release.

Employee wheel often under a leasing contract that includes theft insurance, equipment and maintenance services. At the end of the contract, the employer or employee can redeem the bike for themselves.

Roughly, the benefit to the employee is equal to his or her own tax rate, but the leasing company’s office and handling costs are deducted before the benefit is valued, Pyöräliitto guides.

The employer can also acquire the bike directly, in which case the value of the bicycle benefit in the employee’s taxation is calculated by dividing the purchase price of the bike by the assumed years of use of the bike.

Employee wheel tax reform is part of the government’s broader transport employment benefits package.

“The employment bicycle is provided with a tax-free benefit of up to 1,200 euros per year. The tax-free part of the so-called mobility service package would be determined in a manner similar to other tax-free employment benefits. The package could therefore include both a public transport ticket and a bicycle benefit tax-free, ” in the minutes.

The bicycle benefit has also been in use before the government’s decision. However, the system has not been very popular, partly because the benefit has so far been taxed at full value. It has therefore not been financially attractive from the point of view of the employee or the employer.