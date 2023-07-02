Cycling | The French surprise broke his team’s dry season at the Tour

Victor Lafay surprised the favorites.

2.7. 18:52

French Victor Lafay surprised the favorites in the closing stages of the second stage of the men’s Tour de France and broke the 15-year dry run of his team Cofidis.

Sylvain Chavanel won the 19th stage in the colors of the French team in the 2008 Tour.

The 209-kilometer Mäkinen section ended on Sunday in San Sebastian, Spain, where Lafay defeated the cycling super talent in a group of just over 20 riders by Wout van Aert as well as the for-profit of the overall competition by Tadej Pogacar.

At the end of the stage, there was a climb of the second category, from the top of which compensation seconds were distributed like a goal. Kirimaal’s victory and third place in the stage put the Slovenian Pogacar in second place overall.

The assistant captain of Pogacar’s UAE team continues to wear the yellow shirt of the leader of the competition Adam Yates.

The most explosive gas cannons will be fired at the Tour on Monday, when the 193.5-kilometer flat section between Amorebieta-Etxano-Bayonne will be driven.