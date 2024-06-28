Cycling | The expected bike park is not even open today

Cycling|You can enter the park only with HSL’s physical travel card.

Helsinki the central Kaisantunnel bike park was supposed to open on Friday, but its doors are still closed for now.

The city traffic communication says that the Park is still undergoing final checks and that the opening will be announced as soon as it is possible.

The free Park has space for about 900 bikes and is open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. A large number of users is expected for the bike park, because it has attracted a lot of interest.

The bicycle garage is located in the Kaisantunnel under the train tracks.

Wonder has woken up, that you can only get to the bike park at the beginning with HSL’s physical travel card. Many have abandoned the travel card a long time ago and started using HSL’s application only. For example, the student discount is generally only available for the application.

The purpose is to make the parking lot operational with HSL’s application next fall. The application is a much more popular way to travel than a travel card. About 65 percent of the tickets are bought with it. There are just under 470,000 active personal travel cards, while the application has been downloaded more than a million times.

Graduated in May Kaisan tunnel construction took three years and cost 33 million euros.