Cycling The Eritrean Biniam Girmay made the history of the great roundabouts

Biniam Girmay is the first black African stage winner around Italy, France and Spain.

Road cycling the tenth leg of the Giro d’Italia, which is in full swing, ended on Tuesday in historic terms.

The victory was taken by a 22-year-old Eritrean after a fierce church battle Biniam Girmay, which is the first black African winner in the Italian tour and overall in the grand tours, which also include the French and Spanish rounds.

Girmay did quite a bit of a job as he matured a Dutch man on a gentle ascent. Mathieu van de Poelinwhich is usually at its strongest in such end solutions.

For a moment it seemed that van der Poel was running past Girmay, but shortly before the finish line he shook his head and raised his thumb towards Girmay.

Representing the Belgian stable Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux, Girmay has become one of the most interesting young riders in the race this season.

His stage victory was no surprise, as he was ranked in the top five in all the stages favoring Giron men. With Van der Poel winning the opening round in Hungary, Girmay finished second.

March in the end, Girmay won the Gent-Wevelgem race in the high-level one-day races of the spring season.

In Giro, Girmay is second in the scoring points competition and is only three points away from the Frenchman. Arnaud Demaresta.

Giro’s overall race continues to be fairly steady, and Tuesday’s stage brought no change to it. Virtually all of the top men in the overall race came to the finish line among the 28 riders who came at the same time.

Juan Pedro Lopez, a young Spaniard, continues to lead the overall competition.

Jaakko Hänninen at the beginning of the stage tried again to take part in the detachments but this time to no avail. Hänninen finished 42nd, one minute and two seconds away from the winner.