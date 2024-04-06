Cycling | The deceleration curve of the classic race surprises the champion: “Is this a joke?”

The world champion did not believe the reform to be true.

6.4. 13:34 | Updated 6.4. 21:02

Road cycling the classic race Paris–Roubaix will be run tomorrow, Sunday, and a change has been made to the race known as the “Hell of the North” which surprises last year's winner of the race Mathieu van der Poel.

In total, the race is 260 kilometers long, but what makes it special is the many cobbled sections.

The section before the Arenberg forest is considered a particularly bad place, where the competitors come to the cobblestone section at a speed of over 60 kilometers per hour. Or they came, because for this year's race, a steep bend has been built on the route to slow down the pace.

The Dutchman van der Poel is the world champion of road cycling, and he did not believe the reform to be true.

“Is this a joke,” van der Poel wrote in the message service X in connection with the video shared by the Finnish professional cycling account.

President of the Association of Professional Cyclists Adam Hansen justified the decision with the safety of the competitors, as there have been numerous accidents over the years when moving to nubuki.

“This has been talked about since last year, and many competitors have said it (the Arenberg) is too dangerous. The team managers have contacted us and demanded the removal of that part. We have thought about ways to slow down, because high-speed accidents are not good,” commented Hansen For the Global Cycling Network.

Hansen says that he approached the participating stables and got the green light from everyone. According to Hansen, Van der Poelkin understood the purpose of the change, but not the implementation method.

“We can either leave it as it is or make changes. It depends on the riders. It doesn't mean that everyone is super happy, but it does mean that the competitors are not driving to the Arenberg at their full potential.”

Correction April 6, 2024 at 9:02 p.m.: In the Paris–Roubaix race, sections are run on cobblestones, not cobblestones, as was originally written in the story.