Cycling | The cycling star pedaled to the finish line covered in blood, the dangerous riding position sparked discussion

Stefan Küng’s European Championship gold chase was cut short in a harsh way.

Swiss cycling star Stefan Küng was badly injured at the European Championships in Holland.

Küng, 29, was chasing the third European championship of his career in the individual time trial when the trip was cut short when he collided with a metal fence on the side of the road.

In the rush, Küng got bruises and cuts and his helmet cracked. Despite his injuries, Küng got back on his bike and rode to the finish line.

He ended up in 11th place in the race. Road.cc– website, Swiss team doctors examined Küng at the finish for a concussion.

In social on the other hand, the media speculated that Küng had been allowed to ride until the end of the race, even though his injuries were obviously serious.

Another discussion was about why Küng crashed into the fence. He drove in the race in an extremely aerodynamic position with his head down and did not look in front of him.

Former President of the International Cycling Union UCI Brian Cookson took a stand on the incident in the messaging service X (formerly Twitter).

“This time-honored absurd trend struck again,” Cookson updated.

According to him, the UCI needs to quickly review its rules and prohibit riding with the head down, which has become common in time trials.

The European Championship gold was won by a 19-year-old British talent Joshua Tarling.