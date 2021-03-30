Cycling The cycling season is beginning and the epidemic has made cycling even more popular – Do you still remember these traffic rules that came into force last year?

The Road Traffic Act, which entered into force last year, brings new traffic signs to the street scene, some of which also apply to cycling.

Spring makes its entry irresistibly, and it also means the beginning of the cycling season. For example, in the metropolitan area, the city bike season begins again on Thursday, April 1.

The exception period seems to have made cycling even more popular, as many have wanted to avoid public transport.

This is borne out, among other things, by the popularity of electric bicycles, which is according to traders grown explosively.

The government contributed to the popularity of cycling in the autumn budget debate. From the beginning of the year, the bicycle benefit offered to the employee is tax-free up to 1,200 euros.

The wild demand for wheels has also brought with it annoyance, as there is a worldwide shortage of wheel parts. There is a desire for more new wheels than can be made, which is why the delivery times for the wheels have been long.

Last in June, a new road traffic law came into force, which also has a significant impact on cyclists. With the reformed law, the responsibility of the transport user will increase significantly.

The Road Traffic Act brought with it new traffic signs, some of which concern cycling. However, road signs do not change in an instant, as some of them have a transition period of years.

From the list below, you can review the most important traffic rules for cycling before jumping into a saddle.

1) Mandatory tail light when driving in low light and dark

Previously, only the headlight was mandatory. The rear light must be red and the front light white. The directions and colors of the lights are the same as on motor vehicles. The police can impose a traffic error fee of 40 euros for driving without lights.

Since last June, taillights have been a must-have on bicycles when driving in twilight or darkness.­

2) The bike should have reflectors, a bell and working brakes, it is recommended to use a helmet

According to the law, in addition to the lights, the mandatory equipment of the bike is a bell and functional brakes. In addition, the wheel must have reflectors at the front, rear and side.

The use of a helmet is still recommended, but a cyclist without it will not be penalized.

The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom also reminds of the correct loading of the wheel. It is recommended to carry the goods in a bicycle bag, basket or backpack. They should not be placed in a bag hanging from the wheel handlebar.

3) A cyclist may ride on a one-way street in both directions if permitted by a traffic sign

On a one-way street, you can cycle in two directions if permitted by traffic signs. In this case, there is an additional plate and a picture of the bicycle in connection with the forbidden direction sign.

4) The Pyöräkatu traffic sign indicates the area where cyclists determine the pace

On the cycle path, the motorist must adjust his speed to the traffic of the bicycles, so on the cycle path, cars also drive on the roadway at the pace of cyclists.

5) If the cycle path is on the left side of the road in relation to the direction of travel, the cyclist may also drive on the roadway or small road

Driving on a carriageway or small road is possible if it is safer for a route or other similar reason.

6) An increased obligation to avoid a bicycle path may be marked with a traffic sign at a cyclist’s crossing point.

The sign indicates that the vehicle and the tram must avoid a cyclist crossing the roadway at the extension of the bike path.