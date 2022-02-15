Cycling The cycling race, described by the organizers as “stupid hard”, took a dramatic turn when a bull hitting the route scrambled for competitors

Serious injuries were spared despite wild-looking videos.

With Gravel wheels The Rock Cobbler race (on dirt roads) took a dramatic turn in California on Saturday. A cycling website with news about the race Cycling Weekly says four participants were crushed by a bull on the route.

The bull blocked the route used in the race and dropped competitors off the back of their bikes. Serious injuries have been avoided, according to Cycling Weekly.

Some of the cases have also been videotaped. Participated in and won the competition Peter Stetina posted one bull attack on his Twitter account.

One of the bull’s rotten competitors was Tony Inderbitzin. He told Cowboy State Daily that he has pain in every place except his head and left hand.

I was afraid that more would have happened after the night I slept, but it feels pretty much the same as it did yesterday. It’s a relief, ”Interbitz said the day after the race.

Cowboy State Daily has uploaded a video of the Inderbitzin case to their Youtube account.

On their website Rock Cobbler describes himself as a race that is stupidly tough. The race is run in different terrain environments, some of which are roads, some of which are trails and some of which are neither. According to the description, the race is run on a unique and challenging route with a lot of dirt on offer.

Stetina’s winning time in this year’s race was just over 4 hours and 49 minutes.