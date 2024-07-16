Cycling | The corona situation at a major event is getting worse: “I know that some are competing with the disease”

Cycling|Race organizers require the use of face masks in the Tour of France, as many athletes have had to stop due to coronavirus symptoms. The British cyclist continues in the competition despite the corona infection.

The coronavirus has been rampant in recent days in the Tour de France. Several cyclists have had to stop the race as a result of corona infection.

Sports media Cyclingnews reported Spain on Friday Juan Ayuson withdrawing from the competition due to a positive corona test. Ayuso is the leader of the competition from Slovenia by Tadej Pogačari team mate.

Medical officer of the UAE Team Emirates stable Adrian Rotunno said Ayuson was unwell on Thursday’s stage. The decision to discontinue was made when the symptoms worsened during the night.

“There’s really nothing you can do about such health problems,” Ayuso himself commented.

“I believe that our team still has a good chance to win the race.”

Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates are not the only ones affected by the corona virus in the Tour de France.

Among other things, Britain Tom PidcockAustralia Chris Harper and Denmark Michael Morkov interrupted due to corona symptoms.

Morokov’s teammate Mark Cavendish claimed Eurosport in an interview on Thursday, that not all teams withdraw cyclists infected with the corona virus from the competition.

“Our stable made a responsible decision. It protects every cyclist,” Cavendish said.

“I know that some compete with the corona.”

Cavendish’s claims turned out to be correct.

The Brit who won the Tour de France in 2018 Geraint Thomas decided to continue the competition despite his “mild symptoms”.

Eurosport in the video interview published on Tuesday, Thomas says that with the mask on his face, he feels normal again.

Race organizers announced on Sunday that they were introducing security measures to contain the spread of the virus.

According to the AFP news agency, every person in the vicinity of cyclists or teams must wear a face mask before and after the stages.

Many cyclists in the competition have also started wearing a mask at the competition venue.

On the third Sunday, the 15 Belgium, which is behind the stage Remco Evenepoel said he was wearing a mask because the reporters in front of him were without.

The Tour of France ends on Sunday, July 21.