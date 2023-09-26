Cycling | The construction of Pasilanbaana starts near Mannerheimintie

The construction of Pasilanbaana, or the bicycle network passing through Pasila, continues in October on Ratsastie and Tilkanvierro.

Pasilan the construction of the cycle track passing through continues in Helsinki. The conversion of the street section running across Mannerheimintie into a bicycle street will begin in October, says the city of Helsinki in its announcement.

Ratsastietä and Tilkanvierto, located on the border of Meilahti, Laakso and Ruskeasuo, will start to be turned into bicycle streets on October 2. The construction works are located between Tilkankatu and Keskuspuisto.

The project is scheduled to be completed in September 2024, and with it, 530 meters of new bike path will be created in the area.

Newly on a bicycle street, cyclists will ride on the roadway with motorists, but cars must adapt their speed to the speed of cycling.

The sidewalks on both sides of the street in Tilkanvierto are going to be preserved, as well as the three-meter-wide sidewalk south of Ratsastie.

Trees in poor condition are going to be cut down from the bridleway and new ones will be planted in their place.

The construction work will cause vibration, noise and dust in the surrounding area. The work is done on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The site is expected to be completed in September 2024.

New The cycle path is part of the Pasilanbaana, which is planned to run from Pikku Huopalahti via Pasila to Vallilanlaakso.

Baana is being built in parts. It is planned to run in its entirety from Pikku Huopalahti Park through Keskuspuisto to Länsi-Pasila, where route options are still being explored. In Keski-Pasila, Baana continues along the Pasila bridge to Asemapäällikönkatu, from where it is supposed to go to Vallilanlaakso.

Pasilanbaana is part of the city of Helsinki’s broader plan to create a network of bike paths that would cover the entire city and connect large residential areas to the city center and workplace concentrations.