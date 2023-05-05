Cycling | The Baana underpass will be closed in Helsinki

Outages are also coming later in the year.

Lightly the traffic route Baana underpass will be closed on Monday, May 15. The reason is the repair of the Mannerheimintie bridge over the underflow. The closure will last until the end of June, the city of Helsinki informs.

The bridge repair is part of the renovation of Mannerheimintie.

The renovation of the bridge located at the northern railway line will start from the Kansalaistor side. The underpass has to be closed several times this year.

The underpass will be temporarily closed for the second time in August, and the third outage is coming later in the fall or during the end of the year.

When the other side of the bridge is renewed, there will probably also be a fourth and fifth break.

The bridge’s surface traffic on Mannerheimintie will be in operation throughout the renovation.

Helsinki the city has planned detours during the repair work. Coming from the west, the shortest of the routes goes up the ramp next to Pikkuparlament and across the crosswalk in front of Kiasma to Kansalaistor.

An alternative route is to go after the ramp in front of the Parliament building and cross Mannerheimintie at the Musiikkitalo. After that, you can walk along Töölönlahdenkatu to Kansalaistor or Töölönlahti.

There will be signposts on site about the detours.

Banana the crossing bridge was built in 1894 and is thus the second oldest in Helsinki. The oldest bridge in Helsinki is the Hietalahti basin swing bridge built in 1893.

The load-bearing capacity of the Mannerheimintie bridge no longer meets current requirements, and the condition of the concrete structure does not allow for its repair.

Therefore, the bridge is demolished and rebuilt by utilizing the old stone structures. The plan is to build an externally similar bridge in its place.

