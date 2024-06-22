Cycling|Andrea Piccolo was caught smuggling human growth hormone.

American professional road cycling team EF Education–EasyPost announced on Midsummer’s Day, that he fired his Italian driver For Andrea Piccolo.

Piccolo was laughed at by the Italian authorities on Midsummer’s Eve for smuggling human growth hormone. The 23-year-old cyclist was caught while returning to his home country.

According to his stable, Piccolo has been on an internal and unpaid driving ban since he used sleeping pills in March. The stable did not approve the use of the drug, even though it is legal.

Talli said that he had immediately informed the UCI, the umbrella organization of international cycling, but could not at that time, for legal reasons, terminate Piccolo’s contract.

After serving his punishment, Piccolo returned to racing in May at the Giro d’Italia, or Tour of Italy.

Human growth hormone is a peptide hormone secreted by the anterior pituitary gland that is used in competitive sports for its supposed anabolic effects.

In addition to the effects of increasing muscle mass and strength and burning fat, growth hormone has been thought to have a performance-enhancing effect.

Finnish Sports Ethics Center (Suek) tells that scientific controlled studies show that growth hormone has positive effects only in individuals suffering from growth hormone deficiency, and that it does not really improve the performance of healthy adults.

On the other hand, growth hormone together with testosterone or anabolic steroids increase muscle mass and strength more than when using the substances separately.

In August of last year, Andrea Piccolo was able to wear the red jersey of the leader of the Vuelta a España, i.e. the Tour of Spain, after the second stage of the race.

Piccolo is a British magazine of The Guardian widely regarded as one of the rising stars of road cycling.

In August 2019, he won the junior European championship in road cycling time trial, and in the same games he won the junior EC bronze in the road race.

