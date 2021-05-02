Cycling The 3-year-old son of the world champion drives down the stairs on video – has he inherited his father’s bike-handling skills?

Slovak Peter Sagan has been one of the superstars of road cycling for the last ten years and the highest paid athletes.

The three-time world champion is known as a ferocious striker who has won, among other things, seven times the points race around France, in practice the struggle of the strikers, as well as several so-called classic competitions.

Sagan, 31, is also known as a colorful figure and an exceptionally skilled wheel handler.

This for his part, he has highlighted on social media, among other things.

In 2018, Sagan was at a training camp in Mallorca and decided, in his own words, to “straighten” the jogging route. He climbed on top of a bike with 29 steps of narrow stone steps without pedaling and not lowering your feet from the pedals.

At the same time, a balance and strength exercise was born. All the way to the end, the Slovak couldn’t make it to one go because there was such a punch. He leaned for a moment on the wall of the house flanking the stairs and then continued on the few remaining stairs.

Last summer, Sagan posted on Twitter a video of him riding a mountain bike on a downhill track doing mountain scenery wild jumps and other show-spirited tricks.

Now it seems that Sagan’s bike-handling skills are being inherited from his son.

Recently, Sagan posted on Twitter a video of her little son driving, among other things, in a controlled manner down low stairs.

The age of the boy? Three and a half years. According to Wikipedia, Sagan’s son Marlon was born in October 2017.

Previously this week Sagan took his first win of the season when he was strongest on the opening stage of the Tour de Romandie in southwestern Switzerland.

In the third leg of the heavy rain, Sagan finished third. The stage race is part of Sagan’s preparations for the Italy tour, which begins on May 8th.