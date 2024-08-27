Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The national cycling team is participating in the Asian Track Championship, which will start tomorrow in the Thai capital, Bangkok, and will continue until next Friday. The national team list includes cyclists Ahmed Al Mansouri, Saif Mayoof, Abdullah Al Hammadi, Abdullah Jassim, Mohammed Al Mutawai, and Zahra Hussein, in addition to the young cyclist Ali Nassirai in the youth category.

This is the first participation abroad for cyclist Ahmed Al-Mansoori, after he was close to qualifying for the Paris Olympics, in preparation for the preparation journey to qualify for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. It is also the first participation for Abdullah Jassim, the Asian champion in road competitions.