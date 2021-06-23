Compared to 2020, the rule is slightly less strict. Exclusion then followed after two positive tests within the so-called team bubble, which also includes coaches, managers and caregivers.

Before the start of the race, those involved are tested twice for corona. This is followed by tests on both rest days. In addition, an extra test will be introduced after the fifth stage.

Not one rider tested positive last season. That happened to the director of the race Christian Prudhomme, who therefore had to leave the Tour for about a week.

