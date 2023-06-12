Cycling | Tampere could lose almost a million euros because of one traffic sign

Tampere had to get investment support for new street arrangements. The support will not be received, because the city did not agree to impose a duty to avoid on motorists.

From Tampere will not receive a significant amount of money because the city does not agree to give bike lane riders the right of way at one downtown intersection.

It is about the intersection of Rongankatu and Pellavatehtaankatu. Its traffic arrangements will change with the street renovation. After the renovation is completed, the carriageway running from west to east and the bike path will cross. The city has decided that the intersection will have a triangle for those riding on a bicycle path.

The Rongankatu bicycle path is part of the main bicycle traffic route in the Tampere region. The city estimates in advance that it will receive 868,000 euros in investment support from Traficom for the construction work. It is not certain whether the full amount would have been received, but now the city will not receive a cent.

Traficom says that the only reason is the cyclists’ obligation to give way at the intersection of Rongankatu and Pellavatehtaankatu.

“This was not seen as a high-quality solution. There should be no evasion obligations for bicycle traffic on the main route,” says the special expert Virpi Merit From Traficom.

Traficom bases its solution on the National Highways Agency’s guidelines for bicycle traffic planning.

To Tampere city ​​planning manager Ari Vandell says it’s about traffic safety. According to him, there is no other option.

“We didn’t want to cause any trouble to cyclists. The crossing is at a challenging angle when approaching Rongankatu from the west. Visibility to the rear is poor, especially in large cars. If a cyclist had the right of way, it could be pretty bad if the truck driver couldn’t see the cyclist turning in front because of the blind spot.”

Aren’t cars rear-ended the same way from a cyclist’s point of view, except the bike doesn’t usually have mirrors to help with observation?

“A cyclist can see better.”

Vandell says that cyclists ride “downhill quite hard” from the direction of the Satakunta bridge. The speed limit for car traffic on Rongankatu is 30 kilometers per hour.

Wouldn’t motorists’ speeds slow down if there was a triangle showing them the obligation to give way?

“It is known that the triangle does not always play out, however. In addition, cyclists would consider themselves entitled to come forward from there.”

Crossroads the obligation to give way was decided against the general plan of Rongankatu, which was approved by the community board in 2021. In the general plan, the crossing of the bike path with the highway was considered possible by slowing down the speed of cars.

According to Vandelli, a more detailed design did not find a safe solution that would have enabled the cyclist’s right of way.

Some of the members of the community board was of the opinion instead, that it is the imposition of the obligation to give way to cyclists that makes the intersection dangerous. Tampere cyclists have also criticized the safety of the intersection.

Vandell says that originally the bike path was supposed to come on the southern carriageway of Rongankatu and on the north side of the road. That way they wouldn’t have crossed each other at all.

“It came down to having to shave the trees off. We wanted to preserve the current greenery.”

Vandellin according to which the improvement in the safety of the crossing is worth the lost investment support, if you compare it to the costs of death or serious injury.

“The price of death is 2.6 million euros. That’s a big sum. Even though no amount compensates for death, it does reflect what kind of damage death causes to society.”