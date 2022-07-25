Cycling | Tähtikuski turned his amateur moka into an idea that became a hit in the Tour of France – the fatal accessory traveled the country from fan to fan and was even worn on children

Geraint Thomas, who finished third in the Tour, forgot to take off his warm-up vest in the opening leg. Now it has toured on a fan trip around France.

British hero Geraint Thomas finally finished third in the Tour de France in the grand road cycling competition that ended on Sunday by Jonas Vingegaard and Slovenian by Tadej Pogačari after.

However, Thomas, 36, had a rough start to his career on the Tour three weeks ago, when he fell into an amateur-like crash on the first stage of the tour.

Neither Thomas himself nor anyone else in the British Ineos Grenadiers team noticed in time that he had time to start the 13.2 kilometer time trial in Copenhagen wearing a warm-up vest.

In the time trial, cyclists aim for the least possible air resistance with a riding position, tight skin-tight riding clothes and streamlined helmets.

The heating vest was therefore not an optimal accessory in terms of aerodynamics.

Tour Thomas, who won the overall competition in 2018, noticed his mistake shortly after the start, but considered it too big a risk to take it off at speed, because the driving conditions were difficult anyway due to the rain.

He put himself through the paces during and after the ride, but the end result wasn’t a disaster. Thomas lost only 18 seconds to Pogačar, who defended the overall victory.

After a few days of melting palms, Thomas announced an idea that turned into a real hit.

“Now that you’ve all been fawning over my bra, I thought we could have a little fun with it. I want to see how much more it gets to see the Tour. I’ll give it to one fan and then we’ll see if it makes it all the way to Paris,” Thomas, who has two Olympic victories in track cycling team competitions, said on Twitter.

This is where the fascinating story started, how Thomas’ vest was passed from fan to fan along with the Tour.

On his Twitter account, Thomas published the pictures he received from the recyclers of the vest, where the vest was worn on adults and children, or they just posed with it smiling.

The original idea was that if the vest finds its way to Paris with the fans to the finish of the last stage of the Tour, Thomas will donate it to be auctioned and the proceeds will go to his own foundation that supports junior cycling.

The vest did indeed end up in Paris, but on Sunday the story took a surprising turn.

British professional cyclist Lizzie Banks asked Thomas if the vest could continue its adventure in the fans’ journey also in the women’s eight-stage tour of France, which has now been completed for two days.

“Now that the vest has come this far, one more week probably won’t hurt. I like the idea,” Thomas replied.

This got the idea junkies up to speed, and someone suggested that the same vest could be used in cycling races around the world.

