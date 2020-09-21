The Tour almost ends in autumn and its baptismal font creaks. Opening the great book of Illustrious, the chroniceur adds a chapter written in dry ink where we tell the already legendary story of a barely adult Slovenian who forgot the calculations without unbuttoning his reserve, to the point that he now finds himself shaped by the loneliness of his vertigo. Huge dizziness. This Monday, September 21, he will only be 22 years old. And we will long remember his sensational entry into the prestigious charts. Tadej Pogacar became the youngest winner since 1904 (1). Here is a summary of cycling as a genre, always capable of regenerating itself when it dares to confront this sort of versified epic of which only the Great Loop holds the secrets.

At the Planche des Belles Filles, amazed as we were by the power of a Slovenian who overthrew his elder and compatriot Primoz Roglic, but also the Tour and all our convictions with it, have we experienced a drama or a miracle? If the epilogue at least had the merit of not leaving the glory of the Champs-Élysées parade to the “hornets” of the Jumbo, let us recognize that this surreal capsize caused such a telluric shock in our brains that we sought its symbolic strength. Since the advent of Colombian Egan Bernal last year, domineering at 22, we knew that a new triumphant youth was settling in the peloton for a long time, changing many paradigms. Where once a professional career spanned between 24 and 34 years, the standard now oscillates between 20 and 30 years. How far away, the benchmark duel of 1989 – and the famous eight seconds between Greg LeMond and Laurent Fignon, both 28 years old at the time of the events …

Quiet and pugnacious

Comet Pogacar, which erased the thirty-something Roglic with extraordinary brutality, obviously leaves a generational trace in the starry sky of cycling, which does not lack early prodigies (Bernal, Evenepoel, Hirschi, etc.). But what does this shy, fragile-looking Slovenian embody? Where does this gentle insolence and false modesty come from, as youthful as the appearance of her body, of her face? During confinement, venturing to a rap cover dedicated to the coronavirus, he was amused by his own carelessness: “My name is Tadej, I come from Klanec. My whole life is the seat and the handlebars, nothing can stop me when I ride in the countryside. “ Five months later, at the end of a supersonic time trial in the Vosges which has not finished tormenting the skeptics, these words clap like evidence. Not only has he never doubted himself, despite his second-rank team compared to the “hornets”, but his tranquility and his pugnacious character have lifted him well beyond his expectations: “I never imagined it. I was only happy to be second and I find myself in yellow. ” Except that the manner impresses: three stages and three distinctive jerseys (yellow, polka dots and best youngster).

When I was 9, I was riding with boys two years older than me, because we didn’t have a category for young people like me in Slovenia. It was a race with three kilometer laps, but I went ahead and won. ” Tadej Pogacar

Its trajectory resembles a fairy tale. We read that, at 8, when he enrolled in the Rob Ljubljana Cycling Club, he followed the example of his brother Tilan, but that he would have preferred to kick a ball. We learn that in his early days, he did not have a bike to his size. The interested party continues: “When I was 9, I was riding with boys two years older than me because we didn’t have a category for young people like me in Slovenia. It was a race with three kilometer laps, but I went ahead and won. “

Just a killer

Until 2018, Pogacar bursts the screen and stirs up greed. This pure product from the Slovenian sector sees the first elite team knocking on its door: UAE Emirates. Those who have memory remember that it is the ex-Lampre, the Italian “scandalous” involved in many doping cases, passed under the Emirati flag in 2017. Pogacar owes this connection to Andrej Hauptman, former sprinter of the Lampre and current Slovenian coach, remained very close to Mauro Gianetti, the current manager, and Giuseppe Saronni (winner of the Giro in 1979 and 1983), historical sports director and boss of the group. For the moment, no intrigue affecting its leaders has come to threaten the rise of the UAE Emirates, one of the most silver of the peloton thanks to the support of the airline.

And Tadej Pogacar? Just a progression monster, a competitive beast, an aggressive in the race, an explosive in the mountains. Just a killer. Many will comment on his doctor, a luminous in the field, specialist in the transport of red blood cells. Some will be amazed at the magnitude of his watts developed in certain passes, he the only one capable of erasing Pantani and Armstrong tablets together. Others will say to have seen on his face a “Healthy anger, worthy of a great champion”, when, after the Glières plateau, Roglic came up to him to put his hand on his shoulder in a gesture of subjugation. Finally, we will note the strange enthusiasm of the three-time winner Greg LeMond, one of the slayers of the years of lead, undoubtedly intoxicated by the comparison with his prowess of 1989. The American hailed the performance of the Slovenian: “There, it’s incredible, for me it is one of the best Tours I’ve seen. And Pogacar, what talent, very, very great talent… ” The Tour was dreamlike, then machinist and chemical. Here it is cosmic.