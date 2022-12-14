The situation is complicated for the Colombian cyclist Miguel Angel Lopez after which team Astana, dispense with the athlete, who had announced as leader, and end his contract. The team’s decision was made because possible links have been found between the athlete and people related to doping, despite the fact that no prohibited substance has been identified for him.

Relationships with the doctor Marcos Maynar, accused of drug trafficking prohibited to cyclists, they have the Colombian in check. For his part, consuming these products would carry a penalty of two years, but, if he is sanctioned for consumption and trafficking, he could face penalties up to life.

The separation of Astana with the Colombian

The Astana cycling team announced on Tuesday that it was ending the contract of Colombian Miguel Ángel López after having “discovered new elements that showed the probable link” between the climber and the Spanish doctor Marcos Maynar, in a context of suspected doping.

“Astana has discovered new elements that demonstrate the probable link between Miguel Ángel López and Dr. Marcos Maynar. Consequently, the team has no other solution than to terminate, with immediate effect, the contract with the broker, due to the violation of said contract and according to the internal rules”.

He indicated the Kazakh formation in a statement, adding that he did not want to comment further to preserve the rights of the team and the rider.

Today the decision of the Astana team has been publicly communicated

Qazaqstan to terminate the contract that bound me as a cyclist, I consider this decision absolutely unjustified.

Miguel Ángel López, 28, and third classified in the Giro and in the Vuelta in 2018, regretted in another statement an “abusive and unjustified breach” of his contract, adding that he wanted to bring the matter to justice.

In his statement, the Colombian “denies any allegation that could dirty his name and his honor as a professional runner” and “remembers that he has never tested positive for any drug or doping product and has never been under investigation by any authority.”

Winner of the Tour of Switzerland in 2016 and of the Volta a Catalunya in 2018, Miguel Ángel López was briefly detained on July 22 upon arrival at the Madrid airport. According to the Ciclo21 website, this arrest took place as part of the open investigation for drug trafficking and money laundering, at the heart of which is the doctor Marcos Maynar.

The Astana team then decided to suspend their rider “until the circumstances of the case were clarified”, before reinstating him “provisionally” a week later, “in the absence of elements found by the Spanish authorities or the International Cycling Union (UCI)”.

SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO

